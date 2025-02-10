This discussion explores the key findings of the “SMB Growth Report: Community Banks Appeal to Small Businesses, But…” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c, focusing on the shifting preferences of small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in their choice of financial institutions. The report highlights a notable trend: while national banks remain a popular choice, many SMBs, particularly those with lower revenues and in rural areas, are increasingly turning to local banks and credit unions (CUs) for more personalized service and convenient access. This discussion will explore the reasons behind this shift, including the appeal of personalized service and local access, and the importance of a financial institution’s (FI) reputation. It will address the challenges smaller FIs face in competing with larger national banks, particularly in the realm of digital service offerings. We will also cover the importance of building customer loyalty and satisfaction, and how i2c’s offerings can play a key role in creating lasting relationships between smaller FIs and their SMB customers.