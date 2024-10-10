Details

Host
Austin Prey, Senior Reporter at PYMNTS
Guests
Steve Smith, Global Director for Strategic Projects at Esker
Date
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time
1:00 pm
About

Financial health and operational efficiency can increasingly be defined by a three-letter metric: DSO, or Days Sales Outstanding. DSO measures the average number of days a company takes to collect payment after a sale, and high DSO can indicate inefficiencies in the collection process, potentially leading to cash flow issues. Join PYMNTS TV and Steve Smith, Global Director for Strategic Projects at Esker as we unpack the best practices, technological innovations, and cultural shifts that are helping companies optimize their receivables management processes

