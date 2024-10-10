Financial health and operational efficiency can increasingly be defined by a three-letter metric: DSO, or Days Sales Outstanding. DSO measures the average number of days a company takes to collect payment after a sale, and high DSO can indicate inefficiencies in the collection process, potentially leading to cash flow issues. Join PYMNTS TV and Steve Smith, Global Director for Strategic Projects at Esker as we unpack the best practices, technological innovations, and cultural shifts that are helping companies optimize their receivables management processes