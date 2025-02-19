This panel will explore the impact of pay-by-bank technology in the current and future payments landscape for merchants. It will cover the latest trends, including the growing appeal of pay-by-bank solutions among merchants, the significant role played by Gen Z and Millennials in widespread adoption, and the operational and security advantages of this payment method. It will also explore the challenges and opportunities associated with implementing pay-by-bank systems, including cost considerations, the use of incentives and the need for robust fraud prevention measures.