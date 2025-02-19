Details

Host
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer at PYMNTS.com
Guests
Christina Potter, Head of eCommerce at Trustly
Vivian Chang, Vice President of eCommerce at GNC
Date
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Time
1:00 pm
About

This panel will explore the impact of pay-by-bank technology in the current and future payments landscape for merchants. It will cover the latest trends, including the growing appeal of pay-by-bank solutions among merchants, the significant role played by Gen Z and Millennials in widespread adoption, and the operational and security advantages of this payment method. It will also explore the challenges and opportunities associated with implementing pay-by-bank systems, including cost considerations, the use of incentives and the need for robust fraud prevention measures.

    Event Registration

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.