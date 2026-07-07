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PYMNTS Intelligence Presents: Trendscapes Unpacked

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PYMNTS Intelligence Presents: Trendscapes Unpacked ▶ Watch the replay
Aired Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Time 1:00 PM ET
Format Virtual event
Series

Speakers

Who's Speaking

Hosts

  • Karen Webster

    CEO at PYMNTS

  • John Gaffney

    Chief Content Officer at PYMNTS

  • Yvonni Markaki

    SVP, Head of PYMNTS Intelligence at PYMNTS

  • Garrett Albanese

    Chief Growth Officer at PYMNTS

  • Brad Bava

    SVP, Sales at PYMNTS

About

About This Event

You know PYMNTS Intelligence. This is how you buy it.

In 20 minutes, see the 10 Trendscapes categories and 30 topics, find out which ones are still open, and learn how brands become the authority behind the data their buyers already trust.

Trendscapes are the research the market reads to track how consumers, businesses and financial institutions earn, spend, borrow, pay and adopt new technology. Ten categories. Thirty topics. New data all year.

We do the research. You become the brand it’s known for. Your program is in market fast.