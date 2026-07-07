PYMNTS Intelligence Presents: Trendscapes Unpacked

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You know PYMNTS Intelligence. This is how you buy it.

In 20 minutes, see the 10 Trendscapes categories and 30 topics, find out which ones are still open, and learn how brands become the authority behind the data their buyers already trust.

Trendscapes are the research the market reads to track how consumers, businesses and financial institutions earn, spend, borrow, pay and adopt new technology. Ten categories. Thirty topics. New data all year.

We do the research. You become the brand it’s known for. Your program is in market fast.