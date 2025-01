What does AgenticAI look like for retailers? Salesforce says it has a potential answer. The company recently announced two AI-powered retail solutions: Agentforce for Retail and Retail Cloud with Modern POS. Find out what Nitin Mangtani, SVP & GM, Retail, Salesforce thinks about the impact of AI on the retail industry as this and other tools aim to improve efficiency and personalization for retailers, addressing issues like fragmented data and inefficient processes.