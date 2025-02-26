In this discussion, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and Nigel Daley, co-founder and COO of Vantage Discovery, examine how AI shopping assistants are reshaping consumer financial behaviors as we approach 2025. They explore the economic implications as these tools increasingly influence how consumers allocate both their time and spending decisions.

The conversation addresses the critical changes facing payment providers as AI mediates more aspects of the shopping journey, with insights on how financial services companies can adapt to an ecosystem where consumer payment choices are increasingly filtered through intelligent recommendation systems.