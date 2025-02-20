Details

Host
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer at PYMNTS
Guests
Will Artingstall, Head of Digital Asset Payments and eCommerce Services at Citi
Date
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Time
12:00 pm
About

As fintechs approach Q2 2025, executives face a dual mandate: innovate at breakneck speed while proving solvency under intensifying global scrutiny. This series of interviews examines how leaders are adapting to seismic shifts in the market and potential reforms redefining bank-fintech partnerships. It explores pragmatic strategies for leveraging AI without tripping ethical guardrails and embedding finance while managing cross-jurisdictional liabilities. This series could serve as a playbook for balancing growth with governance in an era where transparency is the new currency.

    Event Registration

