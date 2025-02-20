As fintechs approach Q2 2025, executives face a dual mandate: innovate at breakneck speed while proving solvency under intensifying global scrutiny. This series of interviews examines how leaders are adapting to seismic shifts in the market and potential reforms redefining bank-fintech partnerships. It explores pragmatic strategies for leveraging AI without tripping ethical guardrails and embedding finance while managing cross-jurisdictional liabilities. This series could serve as a playbook for balancing growth with governance in an era where transparency is the new currency.