Fraud prevention and identity verification firm Kount is launching Email First Seen, a tool that serves as an indicator of email trust, the company announced on Thursday (Feb. 20).

The solution is now an essential component of Kount’s Identity Trust Global Network launched earlier this month. The network consists of fraud and trust signals from over half a billion email addresses, 32 billion interactions and 17.5 billion devices that are screened annually across upwards of 75 business sectors and 50-plus payment providers and card networks.

“Businesses want as much detail as possible to determine identity trust, and Kount’s Email First Seen delivers immediate value. Many businesses have fraud use cases where zero email age is a strong indicator of risk,” said Rich Stuppy, chief customer experience officer at Kount. “A number of Kount customers have already implemented Email First Seen and have seen a direct impact in terms of reducing chargebacks, manual reviews, and false positives.”

Email First Seen provides users with the age of an email in real-time so they can easily determine identity trust. Brand new emails have lower trust levels; automated attacks often use new credentials. Email First Seen is native to the Kount platform, and there is no charge to use it.

The Kount’s Identity Trust Global Network analyzes 2.7 billion fraud signals for each interaction. Email First Seen is one of many data elements on the network, which is “the largest network powered by data and intelligence from 6,500 digital businesses and includes payments data, location identifier data, and digital identifier data,” the article said.

The network is linked by Kount’s next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and works to establish real-time trust for each identity behind a payment transaction, log in or account creation.

Kount was founded in 2007 in Boise, Idaho by Brad Wiskirchen, who is the chief executive officer. Its Identity Trust Global Network offers real-time fraud prevention to more than 6,500 brands and payment providers and analyzes signals from 32 billion annual interactions.

In October, Kount launched the Friendly Fraud Prevention Solution to protect companies from criminal and friendly fraud. The solution helps businesses avoid chargebacks and speed up dispute resolutions with the aid of Visa Merchant Purchase Inquiry (VMPI), an element of Visa’s Claim Resolutions.