Combating ATOs With Multifactor Authentication, Behaviors Analysis And Customer Education

FIs that keep customers informed about these and other schemes can better enable them to actively protect their accounts. Leblond said that banks and credit unions must still be somewhat measured when sharing fraud-fighting tips with customers to avoid airing too many of their anti-fraud strategies, though.

“We want to give them enough information so they can be as proactive and safe as possible, [while] also balancing not giving the fraudsters a playbook or blueprint of how fraud can be perpetrated and ways around it,” he noted.

FIs can adopt more robust login approaches to make it less likely that bad actors can obtain the necessary information to pass authentication checks. Relying on just one set of details — such as usernames and passwords — is insufficient, Leblond said, especially as some customers use the same password for many accounts. Reusing passwords puts consumers at greater risk because fraudsters who can compromise an account with one business can use those details to gain entry into others. FIs can mitigate this risk by having customers answer certain questions after providing passwords, for example, or asking that they undergo facial- or fingerprint-based biometric authentication.

Customer-Centric Authentication