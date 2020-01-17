Protecting Against Sharing Platform ‘Low-Hanging Fruit’ Scams

Platforms responsible for person-to-person (P2P) transactions, such as RV sharing website RVshare, rely heavily on consumer trust, which can be immediately erased if an instance of fraud leaves customers without goods or money. It is critical for RVshare to constantly look for fraud, CEO Jon Gray said in a recent interview with PYMNTS, but that does not mean the platform should give fraudsters as much credit as their reputations may suggest.

“Is fraud a risk? Certainly, and we take that risk seriously,” Gray said. “The things we see most often [on the platform] are not necessarily the cutting-edge things — they’re the simple, low-hanging-fruit things to do as a fraudster. … The simplest way — not just for our marketplace, but for marketplaces across the board — for a fraudster or scammer to work is to get people off the platform and [have them pay] directly, typically [with] a method like wire transfer.”