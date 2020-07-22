A Cooperative Approach To Authentication
Fraud Prevention

Radius Bank’s Approach To Collective Intelligence In Fraud Prevention

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. But to beat highly organized fraudsters at their own game, financial institutions (FIs) must band together to build an ironclad defense, says Chris Tremont, executive vice president at Radius Bank. In this month’s Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont discusses how leveraging collective intelligence can help banks better authenticate customers’ identities and thwart organized fraud rings.

