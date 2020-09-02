Passport has collaborated with Google to offer mobile parking payments in Austin, Texas through Google Maps. The function will begin launching on Wednesday (Sept. 2) and will be “widely available” in the weeks to come, according to an announcement.

“We’re excited to work with Passport to help drivers in Austin pay for parking more quickly and conveniently right from Google Maps,” Google Maps Product Manager Vishal Dutta said in the announcement. “Google Pay and Google Maps were able to seamlessly incorporate Passport’s software, which helped us bring this feature to life.”

Drivers will now be able to make payments on Google Maps on Android and iOS, or they can visit a dedicated website to make a payment straight from a browser on their phones.

Passport has offered parking offerings in Austin since 2016, when it bought the ParkX application. It provides the city with the underpinning infrastructure that sends data to transit and municipal officials. The company also assisted Austin in revamping and recasting the ParkX app into ParkATX early last year.

“The City of Austin’s parking team has always had a laser focus on delivering a positive customer experience by making parking frictionless,” Passport Chief Revenue Officer Khristian Gutierrez said in the announcement. “We are excited to partner closely with the Google team to improve the livability in Austin in support of the city’s goals.”

Passport, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves as a transportation technology firm that provides the “operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks," according to the announcement.

As reported in April, Google Maps was highlighting local eateries that offered delivery and pickup. Google Maps was receiving shortcut buttons to simplify the way individuals receive information about different destinations for food. The new shortcuts were said to be similar to the ones for coffee shops, fuel stations and other locations.