Google has updated its search function to make searching for clothing items and accessories easier, the company said in a blog post.

The company said it understands that no matter what type of clothing item you’re searching for, it can be helpful to see a number of options through many different stores. However, it’s not always easy to know where to search, how to compare choices and decide where to buy.

“Search has always let you find links to different products and stores, but starting today and rolling out this week, you’ll begin to see clothes, shoes and accessories from across the web in one place on Search on your mobile device, so you can easily browse lots of different stores and brands at once,” the company said.

To start using the service, a customer simply types in the name of the accessory they’re looking for in the Google search bar, like “bathrobes,” “pants” or “bathing suits.” From there, Google will identify products that are popular in that category from all over the internet and put them together in a new section.

Users can filter results by department, style, size type or even look at more images of a product. There’s also a link to a product’s website if someone wants to learn more.

“Once you know what you want to buy, it can sometimes be hard to uncover all the different stores that carry an item so you can pick exactly what you want,” Google said. “With this new experience, we’ve done the hard work for you by bringing products from many stores together. You’ll also have quick access to reviews in case you need help making a decision.”

Google’s new search option operates by indexing and organizing products from more than 1 million shops, and it is always updating the information. Google said it doesn’t charge sites to be a part of its search index, and participating retailers can be a part of the new index for free.