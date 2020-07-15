Markets

SoFi’s Trading Volume Surges, User Base Nearly Triples

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
SoFi's Trading Volume Surges, User Base Triples

SoFi’s daily trading volumes have surged as of the beginning of this year, while its user base has dramatically risen, SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said in a televised interview. The report comes as a number of big banks have also reported trading volumes are up as they report their earnings.

“Our total users have nearly tripled since January. Our daily trading volumes up over 300 percent,” Noto said in the interview. “We’re seeing many first-time investors.” The executive also said the company had unveiled fractional shares more than a year and a half ago, which he said has been an “overwhelming success” to enable investing in companies that people like and buy and have a high-dollar denomination.

In regards to the company’s recent filing for a national bank charter, Noto said, “Being a national bank would really be critical strategically. Our company is ready for that next important step and responsibility. And I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made over the last two and a half years to be in a position to make that application.”

Noto also pointed out that the company unveiled a SoFi gig economy exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the symbol of GIGE. “The idea here was to give millennials and Gen Z, our target audience, access to a diversified portfolio of new economy companies and gig economy companies,” Noto said.

The news comes as Samsung Electronics America, Inc. unveiled a new mobile-focused money management experience named Samsung Money by SoFi to assist users in handling their everyday finances per news in May.

Users can opt for an individual or joint cash management account with the offering. They can also get in-network automated teller machine (ATM) reimbursement at more than 55,000 U.S. locations. The virtual card will instantaneously show up in Samsung Pay at the time of approval.

In April, SoFi said it had come to a definitive arrangement to purchase Galileo Financial Technologies.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
9.3K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
7.8K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
6.5K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
4.6K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

3.9K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

Temasek, MAS Issue Global Blockchain Suggestions
3.4K
Blockchain

Temasek, MAS Issue Suggestions For Global Blockchain Financial Transactions

3.3K
Digital Payments

Visa On The Role of ‘Super Apps’ In Driving Emerging Market Growth

MUFG
3.2K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

3.0K
Gig Economy

Fostering Payments Trust In A Global Freelance Economy

2.6K
Mobile Applications

The Four Features That Spend-Conscious Consumers Want From Mobile Card Apps

Using The FIT® Framework In A Digital 3.0 World
2.5K
Payments Innovation

How To Drive Success In A Digital 3.0 World

unemployment-benefit-covid
2.5K
Economy

Economists Say 68 Pct Of Unemployed Workers Collected More Than Their Regular Wages

Coca-Cola Serves Up ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature
2.3K
Retail

Coca-Cola Serves Up Contactless ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature

iZettle On Fast-Tracking Innovation For SMBs
2.3K
Retail

PayPal’s de Geer: Why PayPal’s Fast-Tracking Innovation To Future-Proof SMBs

amazon dash carts
2.3K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Introduces Smart Shopping Carts At LA Supermarket