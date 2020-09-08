Not that long ago you stood in front of the open fridge and waited hopefully for something appetizing to catch your eye. Now, we click on a mobile app and our favorite foods appear at the door. It’s a huge improvement, both in terms of meals eaten and fridge lightbulbs spared.
PYMNTS September Provider Ranking of Mobile Order-Ahead (MOA) Apps shows that the nation’s appetite hasn’t shifted — we’re still keeping the same MOA brands at the top of the charts so far this year — but the procurement of those dishes has certainly shifted digital.
Here’s a look at the action during the COVID-19 summer.
The Top 5
At No. 1 we have Domino’s Pizza, which plans to hire 20,000 workers to fulfill expected ongoing demand. No. 2 this month is Dunkin’ followed at No. 3 by steadfast Starbucks, which recently said it will offer public access to an “unprecedented level of data” about the coffee it sells. At No. 4 is Burger King, recently piloting an MOA tool inside Facebook’s Messenger chatbot. Finishing out the Top 5 at No. 5 this go-around is Chick-fil-a, which pivoted to selling home-prepared meal kits during the depths of pandemic lockdowns.
The Top 10
Taco Bell reverberates at No. 6 this month with its just-announced “go mobile” store design. At No. 7 we find Chipotle, with Panera at No. 8, WingStop at No. 9, and, finishing out this Top 10 for the mobile order-ahead app sector we have Pizza Hut at No. 10.
