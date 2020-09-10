Mobile Applications

Personal Finance Apps Executing Trades In Latest Ranking

Putting stock trades and investment decisions in the consumer’s hand, literally, via smartphones, has in a way gamified securities for the mobile app set, making investing engaging and kind of fun.

The latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Personal Finance Apps reflects healthy activity in the sector, with several brands trading chart positions as consumers elect where to put their money.

The Top 5

No change at the very top of the charts this month as Robinhood retains its No. 1 spot, with Chime coming in at No. 2 on the strength of features like automatic savings.

The Stash app climbs up one spot to No. 3, trading places with Albert Save And Spend which took the No. 4 position. Rounding out the Top 5 is mobile banking app Current, reentering the Top 5 at No. 5 this time out.

The Top 10

There’s more movement outside of the Top 5 this month, as apps nearest the five chart toppers appear to be jockeying for position in a serious way.

PYMNTS’ latest Provider Ranking of Personal Finance Apps finds Acorns at No. 6, with FinServ name brand Fidelity Investments moving up one spot to No. 7 on the latest Ranking.

Which brings us to the last three slots on this Top 10, two of which have new occupants.

Mint Personal Finance jumps into the No. 8 position, with the Spendee financial assistant holding at No. 9. Completing this Provider Ranking of Personal Finance Apps is the myWisely app, making its Top 10 debut at No. 10.

