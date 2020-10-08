There’s no field of commercial medicine that’s been more impacted by the digital shift than … medicine itself. Proliferation of Rx savings apps shows a consumer belief in better living through smartphones, starting with the controversial price of the prescription drugs.

PYMNTS inaugural Provider Ranking of Prescription Apps gives the lay of the land as we enter Q4 2020 dealing with a plague, a recession and a contentious election simultaneously. Might as well watch the skies for flaming asteroids too at this point. But at least prescriptions will cost less.

The Top 5

Topping the charts at No. 1 is GoodRx, the telemedicine drug price tracker that went public in September. At No. 2 is RxSaver from RetailMeNot, with No. 3 ranked app SingleCare working directly with pharmacies on discounts. No. 4 on the inaugural Provider Ranking of Prescription Apps is OptumRx with its user base of some 65 million consumers. Finishing out the Top 5 at No. 5 is a familiar name, CVS Caremark, the huge prescription benefit management operation.

The Top 10

We love the Top 10 because it’s where you find sleeping giants and energetic chart-climbers.

Take, for example, KrogerRxSC at No. 6 this month with its popular membership-based Rx discount program, with another grocery powerhouse app, Publix Pharmacy, flexing its buying power, foot traffic and consumer affinity. At No. 8 is the Express Scripts app from the eponymous pharmacy benefit management outfit. At No. 9 in this Provider Ranking of Prescription Apps is Rx Local, with Prescription Rx Discount Card RxApp landing No. 10.