Provider Rankings Binge On Streaming Apps

Rediscovering canceled, forgotten shows from the early aughts. Getting caught up in cultural moments from “This Is Us” to “Game Of Thrones” to “The Mandalorian.” It is the socio-cultural phenomenon of “binging” which has bad connotations everywhere, but not on-screen. Such is the wondrous world of streaming video apps and their unique role in modern living.

In PYMNTS inaugural Provider Ranking of Streaming Apps, you get household names slugging it out with upstarts of episodic content and movie magic, all vying for subscription dollars.

We begin binging the PYMNTS inaugural Provider Ranking of Streaming Apps now.

The Top 5

SCORE 91.1 SCORE 86.4 SCORE 85.1 SCORE 83.8 SCORE 81.8

To paraphrase Elvis Costello, you couldn’t call it unexpected that we find Netflix at No. 1 in this first Provider Ranking of Streaming Apps, as the app tinkers with free trials and other enticements in a field it had virtually to itself until recently. At No. 2 is internet video workhorse YouTube, which is getting some cool assists from parent Google. Joining the lineup at No. 3 is Amazon Prime Video, behaving more like a movie studio every day. The No. 4 spot this go-around goes to Spotify which recently launched video podcasts. At No. 5 it’s Disney+, the new streaming entrant with an enviable past and a film vault most rivals can only aspire to.

The Top 10

It always gets interesting when we depart the Top 5, and this time is no different.

Coming in at No. 6 this month is advertiser-supported Pluto TV, followed at No. 7 by Quibi, the subscription app with short form content optimized for smartphone viewing. This month’s No. 8 is Hulu, one of streaming’s Big Three original players. At No. 9 is Amazon Music, with the Twitch live game streaming app taking up the No. 10 spot.