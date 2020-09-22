Shopping Apps Turn On The Heat For Autumn

Shopping apps are getting so much use that smartphones can double as hand-warmers this fall. Established giants and upstarts from around the world of commerce populate PYMNTS’ latest Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, which once again is showing intriguing developments.

The Top Five

Life is good at the top of the charts (just ask Beyoncé) – but there’s always someone else trying to get the best seat in the house for themselves. So it is with the September Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, where we find that Amazon, now at No. 1, has unseated Walmart, now at No. 2. It’s a reflection of the whole paycheck battle between these leviathans.

B2C fast-fashion eCommerce platform SHEIN drops one spot from last month to No. 3, while personalized eCommerce platform Wish retains its No. 4 ranking. Finishing out the top five for this ranking is eBay, rising one spot to No. 5.

The Top 10

Here we find chart-climbers innovating like mad, trading positions and otherwise driving the eCommerce digital shift that’s taken shopping by storm in the first half of 2020.

At No. 6 is AliExpress, pushed out of the current top 5 by eBay, followed by Alibaba, rising one spot to No. 7. Footwear brand Nike and its app enter the top 10 Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps at No. 8 this month, with mobile-first marketplace OfferUp grabbing No. 9.

Completing the current Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps is local buy-sell-chat app Letgo, which drops three chart positions from the previous ranking, yet remains in the top 10.