Restaurants Can Manage Orders Through Clover

Global payments provider Fiserv has introduced a simple way to manage and fulfill online orders that promises to boost business, the Wisconsin-based company said in an announcement Monday (May 11).

Clover Online Ordering is the latest feature to the Clover point-of-sale (POS) platform as restaurants have moved to takeout, pickup and delivery from dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its launch was accelerated to process orders for pickup from wherever customers are searching for dining options, including the restaurant’s website or the Clover app, the company said.

“As it did for all food and drink establishments, the COVID-19 crisis put us in a position to sink or swim,” said Arlene Yuan, owner of Teapop, a cafe in North Hollywood, in a statement. “Almost overnight, we had to embrace a new way of doing business.”

Within hours of setting up Clover Online Ordering, she said, customers were placing orders on the shop’s website or through the Clover app. It allowed the cafe to fill orders immediately, and customers can pick up within 10 minutes, Yuan added.

Within three weeks of its availability, Clover Online Ordering is in use at more than 1,500 restaurants, Fiserv said.

Its new service allows customers to order from a menu web page created by Clover that can be integrated with the eatery’s website or used as a standalone web page. Customers can place orders through the Clover app while accumulating reward points and redeeming promotional offers from their favorite businesses. It simplifies the order management process by aggregating all online and in-store orders and payments from multiple online ordering services in one centralized location, the company said.

“We built Clover on the foundation of serving small businesses,” said John Beatty, co-founder of Clover, in a statement. “In the current environment, that has meant expediting the capabilities our merchants urgently need to take their business online and lessen the overall impact to their business operations.”

Clover Online Ordering helps keep businesses running by enabling them to quickly create an online presence and establish new revenue streams, positioning businesses for a future in which digital commerce will play a more significant role, Beatty added.

Clover processes more than $100 billion in annualized payment volume, the company said. Customers can pay by debit or credit card or with mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

