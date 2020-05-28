Kount Named No. 1 eCommerce Fraud Detection Solution

Digital-fraud-protection company Kount said Thursday (May 28) that Mercator Advisory Group has named it the best eCommerce Fraud Detection Solution from among more than 40 products ranked.

“The combination of eCommerce growth and the increasingly sophisticated fraudster universe, which dynamically adapts to societal and business changes, poses a threat requiring new strategies and ongoing investments,” Tim Sloane, vice president of payments innovation at Mercator, said in announcing the results. “As Kount broadens both its merchant and banking relationships, it is perfectly positioned to access all the dimensions of fraud activity enabling it to further expand its already highly-ranked fraud platform.”

Mercator analysts graded fraud-prevention providers on five criteria: engagement, detection/action, identification, delivery and value-add differentiators. Kount placed No. 1 in the detection/action and delivery categories and had the highest score overall — 4.58 out of a possible five.

Kount CEO Brad Wiskirchen said that “placing in the top spot out of more than 40 vendors shows that Kount is the leader in fraud prevention, and we look forward to continuing to innovate in this area. As fraud threats evolve, we will continue to advance our products to protect our customers.”

Kount’s solutions are part of a network of trust and fraud signals known as the Identity Trust Global Network, connected in real-time to the company’s next-generation AI, which brings together unsupervised and supervised ML.

Recently, the company debuted Kount Control Account Takeover (ATO) Protection, which the company says is the only technology to provide three layers of protection against bots, credential stuffing and complex ATO attacks.