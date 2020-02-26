Alternative Finances

FinTech Unicorn Klarna Posts First Loss

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Klarna

Klarna, a Swedish FinTech that allows customers to pay for items through installments, has posted its first annual loss after years of being profitable, according to a report by CNBC

The company reported a loss of $113 million (1.1 billion Swedish krona) on revenues of $740 million (7.2 billion krona) in 2019. This is the first time the company has had a loss since it was founded 15 years ago. A lot of Klarna’s success was due to its partnership with big-name retailers, but the company said it wants to continue to expand and bring its business to customers around the world.

In 2018, Klarna reported profits of 161 million krona, which was a decrease from 346 million krona in 2017. A Klarna spokesperson said that despite the loss, the business was “very healthy” and “seeing growth” in terms of transactions volumes, merchant growth and revenue.

Last year, the company reported a 31 percent uptick in revenue and added 75,000 new merchants.

The loss was credited to expenses involved with the building of an engineering hub in Berlin, as well as expansion efforts. The company said it will enter “a number of new markets this year.”

Klarna has pulled in more than $1.4 billion in external financing and was valued at $5.5 billion in 2019, after a $460 million funding round.

It is neck and neck with Revolut as the most valuable startup in Europe, and it counts celebrity rapper Snoop Dogg and retail group H&M as investors.

The company acts as an alternative to a credit card, offering customers interest-free financing paid off in monthly installments. It gets money from fees to its clients in retail, as well as late fees from consumers. There was a lot of talk recently about a potential initial public offering (IPO), and last year Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said that the company was getting close to one.

However, in 2019, there were not many successful tech IPOs in Europe, despite ultra successful Adyen and Spotify in 2018.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
4.1K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
3.4K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Fifth Third Fifth Third
3.1K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
3.0K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.6K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.5K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.5K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset

Tesco Tesco
2.5K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.4K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

2.4K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia