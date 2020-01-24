Artificial Intelligence

Proposed Bills Could Make Washington An AI Reg Leader

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
artificial intelligence

With an array of bills brought forward by lawmakers during this legislative session, Washington state could become a leader in artificial intelligence regulation. The legislation homes in on digital profiling as well as biometric screening and is part of a wider list of bills related to technology that the state legislature is mulling, GeekWire reported.

Microsoft, as well as its president, has been asking regulators to make legislation on artificial intelligence (AI) for months. Amazon has also begun to ask for AI tech regulation. Critics, however, contend that the involvement of both companies in the legislative process is a way to make sure that laws don’t become too burdensome. The bills taken together are said to show the mounting anxiety of legislators and citizens on how AI will impact normal lives. 

Washington Sen. Reuven Carlyle, among others, in one case, is aiming for a new data privacy bill again. Legislators have rolled out a separate facial recognition bill. Another bill is related to AI-enabled profiling, to make sure that machines can’t make decision that could have real-life impacts on residents on Washington. 

As an example, an owner of a C-store might use AI tech that can forecast the mood of customers. With technology that reads facial expressions, the software tells the clerk that the customer appears to be angry and scared. That information, in turn, causes the owner to get the customer out of the store over shoplifting fears. 

In separate news from late last year, two U.S. legislators had introduced a new bill that would create a federal agency that has the sole purpose of regulating the tech industry. The Online Privacy Act, if passed, would lead to the Digital Privacy Agency (DPA)’s creation. The agency would have 1,600 officials and would make regulations as well as look to see the imposed privacy rules are being followed. The legislation is in response to privacy scandals.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Mastercard Mastercard
3.9K
Mastercard

Mastercard Debuts Canadian Intelligence And Cyber Center

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution
3.4K
B2B Payments

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Procurement Solution

fedex, delivery, sunday, ecommerce fedex, delivery, sunday, ecommerce
2.8K
Delivery

FedEx Officially Launches Sunday Delivery

B2B Lender Liberis Raises £32M B2B Lender Liberis Raises £32M
2.7K
B2B Payments

SMB Lender Liberis Raises £32M

UnionPay Deal eCommerce UnionPay Deal eCommerce
2.5K
International

PayPal, UnionPay Deal Expands Chinese Cross Border Commerce

Latino cross border payments Latino cross border payments
2.5K
Mastercard

Mastercard And VamosPay: Accelerating The Path Toward Financial Inclusion

Square will allow users to pay and receive in any currency. Square will allow users to pay and receive in any currency.
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

Square Gets Patent For Crypto-Friendly Real-Time Payments System

Wells Fargo Wells Fargo
2.4K
Bank Regulation

Ex-Wells CEO Fined, Banned From Banking For Life

2.3K
AML

Worldpay On Modernizing Security Defenses To Foil eCommerce Fraud

Revolut Offers High-Interest Savings Product Revolut Offers High-Interest Savings Product
2.3K
International

Revolut Offers High-Interest Savings Product In UK

credit score credit score
2.3K
Consumer Finance

FICO’s New Scoring Algorithm Promises Big Swings In Consumer Scores

Mastercard, SoFi Team Up On Payment Products Mastercard, SoFi Team Up On Payment Products
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Mastercard, SoFi Team Up On Debit Card, Payment Products

RS2 has acquired KALICOM. RS2 has acquired KALICOM.
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

RS2 To Acquire Germany’s Kalicom Digital Payments System

PayPal PayPal
2.2K
International

PayPal Partners With UnionPay Int’l To Expand China’s X-Border Commerce

Even Launches Goal-Based Savings Platform Even Launches Goal-Based Savings Platform
2.1K
Digital Banking

Even Expands Pay Advance Offer To Include Goal-Based Savings