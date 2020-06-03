B2B Payments

Five Firms Reinstated To Britain’s Prompt Payment Code

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Five Firms Reinstated To Prompt Payment Code

After bolstering their supply chain payment practices, five companies that were suspended from the Prompt Payment Code (PPC) in the past have been reinstated. Screwfix, IBM, Seddon Construction, Kier Highways and BT PLC were the five reinstated companies, according to an announcement.

Interim Small Business Commissioner Philip King said in the announcement that “a growing number of businesses have signed up to the code in recent months, and this shows the importance companies place on being signatories to the Code.”

Screwfix was paying 18 percent of invoices in 60 days or less before being suspended and is now paying 91 percent, while Seddon Construction was paying 19 percent of invoices within that time period and is now paying at 92 percent.

IBM was paying 55 percent of invoices in 60 days or less and is now paying at 90 percent, while BT PLC was paying 59 percent of invoices in 60 days or less and is now paying at 94 percent. Kier Highways was paying 79 percent of invoices in 60 days or less and is now paying at 98 percent.

The body said that four of the reinstated firms are working toward “paying 95 percent of all invoices to meet the code criteria.”

“We have moved from paying 59 percent of invoices within 60 days to 94 percent in 10 months thanks to improvements in how we process supplier invoices,” a BT PLC representative said, per the report. “This progress is particularly timely given the pressures [the] coronavirus is putting on cash flow across our diverse supply chain and SME suppliers.”

As previously reported, the Prompt Payment Code mandates that firms that sign onto it pay 95 percent of all supplier invoices within 60 days. Thousands of companies have signed onto the code, according to the Chartered Institute of Credit Management (CICM), as reported last May.

Per news last July, several marquee names had been suspended by the Prompt Payment Code at the time, on the grounds they were giving suppliers payments after the 60 days mandated by the code.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

investments
9.9K
Investments

52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

4.8K
VISA

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Moving B2B Payments From Acceleration To Execution

4.3K
Next-Gen Debit

MoneyLion: Navigating Customers’ New Financial Realities

4.2K
Payments Innovation

The Future Of Payments Beyond The Pandemic

Wells Fargo
3.7K
Bank Regulation

Wells Fargo Announces New Risk Management Hires And Strategy

Careem Recovery Far Away, But Super App Expands
3.5K
Ridesharing

Careem CEO: Full Recovery Far Away, But ‘Super App’ Expands

3.4K
Coronavirus

Is The Old-Fashioned Carhop About To Make A Comeback?

3.4K
Digital Payments

WSFS Bank: Plain Vanilla Digital Banking Won’t Cut It Any More

3.3K
Payments Innovation

The Rise Of Card-On-File Commerce

Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs
3.3K
SMBs

US Savings Rate Soars As Consumer Spending Sinks – A Bad Sign For SMBs

Western Union Enables In-App Donations
3.2K
Acquiring

Western Union Eyes Buying MoneyGram

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations; Leiden Law School Professors Examine Risks Of Depositing Crypto Into Custodians
3.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chase Bank Agrees To Repay Crypto Fees; Digital Currency Platform Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations

contactless payments
2.8K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

2.7K
Digital-First Banking

Why Financial Literacy Is A Lesson So Hard For Americans To Learn

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings
2.4K
Retail

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings