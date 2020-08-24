InSync, a West Bengal, India, company whose platform connects businesses, has launched a B2B app that promises to empower merchants, according to a press release.

B2BeCONNECT calls itself a next generation integration platform which links business applications and enables seamless data exchange, according to the company. Rolling out for Android and iOS, the app promises to empower mobile commerce and help B2B store owners transform and scale their online stores into a feature-rich B2B platform.

It connects SaaS and on-premise applications, data sources and technologies under a single platform.

“For B2B business owners, the best way to attain higher leads, capture more audience and provide unparalleled customer experience is to leverage the power of omnichannel commerce,” InSync said in a statement. “This...B2B mobile app acts as an efficient eCommerce solution that provides ease and accuracy to the processes and operations of B2B marketers and business owners and maintains data uniformity and seamlessness within all the existing systems.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic — and maybe because of it — the B2B industry is booming as merchants globally are adding new and improved solutions to cater to their customers, InSync said.

PYMNTS spoke with Vikram Dewan, chief information officer of Deutsche Bank's corporate banking division, about the changing nature of corporate and consumer payments. In addition, he talked about how the emerging FinTech scene has influenced this field and how the ongoing pandemic has placed even more stress on banks to meet these expectations.

He said corporate customers’ and individuals’ payment goals are similar. Both want payments to be delivered quickly with minimal hassle. Businesses, especially digital-savvy clients like FinTechs, also desire flexibility for their payment platforms. They typically require constant feedback at every stage of the payment process, and some even desire the option to integrate their own payment platforms, he added.

“Not everyone is willing to go through one channel to be able to process a payment,” Dewan told PYMNTS. “Some would process their payments to their own enterprise resource planning solutions, like SAP and others. Some don’t have an issue using our own desktops, but many will use their own mobile devices. The world keeps changing on us in terms of the channels.”