Kabbage To Furlough Staff As It Expands SMB Relief Initiative

Kabbage has furloughed much of its U.S. workforce

Kabbage, which specializes in loans for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), furloughed a “significant number” of its U.S. staff Monday (March 30) amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic meltdown, according to a report by TechCrunch.

There are 500 employees working for Kabbage in the U.S. The company has also completely shuttered its office in Bangalore, India. Executive staff will take a “considerable” pay cut as all of this news plays out.

CEO and Co-Founder Rob Frohwein said no company could have foreseen the effects of the virus on the world’s economy over the last few weeks. With supply chains decimated, restaurants reduced to only providing take-out and delivery, and retailers forced to close their doors for fears of spreading the virus, Kabbage cited the “economic fallout” as the reasoning for the tough decisions.

Kabbage will continue to provide benefits to furloughed employees and intends to bring them back onboard once things smooth out slightly, but there was no timeframe as of Monday about when that could possibly happen.

The predicament Kabbage faces is not unlike those faced by a myriad of other tech companies working with FinTech or SMBs around the world as the virus takes its toll. Because many SMBs are on thin ice with finances, Kabbage has lost a primary source of revenue as businesses haven’t been applying for loans.

In other Kabbage news, the company has signed on to the expanding www.helpsmallbusinesses.com initiative, to help spur sales of gift cards for affected businesses during the economic standstill, an emailed press release states.

Kabbage’s joining of the project is part of a larger “call for action” to assist the most vulnerable businesses, according to the release. Frohwein said there was a “unique opportunity” for businesses to come together and assist those who may be hit the hardest by the complete destruction of many of their revenue streams right now.

Kabbage won’t profit from the effort, and other companies are also participating.

