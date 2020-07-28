SYSPRO, which works in enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, has launched a new payment product that will help businesses get ready for digital B2B payments, according to a press release.

The company estimates that by 2025 almost half of businesses will use digital payment systems to help with speed, reducing terms, financing and cross-border services.

The new tool, called Payment Solutions for SYSPRO, aims to offer real-time credit card processing for sales order entry and invoicing within SYSPRO. SYSPRO customers will now have access to seamless deposit collections for open invoices made with credit cards, which will help improve cash flow and reduce debt, the release stated.

In addition, the fully tokenized data and encrypted transmissions will help with security, and electronic check processing through ACH will reduce processing charges. Interchange savings will be available with Level II and III processing capabilities, there will be EMV-certified terminals and pin pads for card-present transactions, and an account updater will allow for automated processes to keep users’ card information current.

And, there will be transparent interchange-plus pricing and next-day availability of funds for any type of card, the release stated.

Piero Broccardo, chief financial officer of SYSPRO North America, said the company “puts its customers’ needs first.”

“We are focused on what industry experts, analysts and thought leaders predict for manufacturers and distributors, and most importantly, we listen to what keeps our customers up at night,” he said, according to the release. “Extending an integrated payment processing solution that will save our customers money and resources is just the beginning.”

ERP solutions have become another part of businesses’ infrastructures to trend toward automation, PYMNTS reported, which could help reduce operational costs and improve productivity. The idea can help tie together different parts of a business’s computer system, help businesses have more visibility over what’s going on altogether and cut costs for invoices.