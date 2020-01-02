B2B Payments

UK SMB Lending Challenger B-North Raises $2.2M

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
UK, B-North, funding, crowdfunding, banking license, SME, B2B

U.K. startup B-North has raised €2 million ($2.2 million USD) from existing and new investors through equity crowdfunding platforms Crowdcube and GrowthFunders, according to reports. This latest funding adds to the €4.9 million B-North raised in previous rounds.

Founded in 2018 by former Santander and Atom Bank executives, the FinTech has applied for its banking license. The bank said in statements that it will use the new funding “to continue the planned expansion of its workforce and infrastructure.” 

The funding will be used to introduce B-North’s regional “Lending Pods” across Manchester in the second quarter of 2020. Each pod will have critical information that businesses need to understand borrowing requirements. 

“B-North’s proposed regional pod model and cloud banking technology will allow it to lend up to 10 times faster than other banks in order to help [small businesses (SMBs)] grow and develop,” according to its website.

Customers will gain more flexibility and access to funds with quick credit decisions. At the same time, valuation and legal processes are happening to lower “time to cash” from months to days.

“The strength of investor response is testament to the B-North offering, and the quality and efficiency of lending that we can deliver to help [SMBs] fulfill their potential, thereby driving the U.K. economy forward,” said Jonathan Thompson, co-founder and CEO of B-North.

B-North also appointed Ron Emerson to serve as chairman. He was the founding chairman of the British Business Bank, which funded more than 40,000 startups in the three years that he was at the helm. He also held such roles as a senior banking advisor at the Bank of England, and spent 20 years as a member of the Faculty of Management Studies at Oxford University.

Thompson said that Emerson’s “impressive track record and extensive board experience” will be a big benefit to B-North as it moves toward a banking license and localized lending pods.

In September, the company announced that it was working with Banking-as-a-Service firm Mambu, as well as cloud-based loan and deposit origination platform provider nCino, to power its SMB lending and banking operations. Mambu and nCino will collaborate directly to integrate each other’s services for B-North, which the startup has called “a market first.”

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Connected economy Connected economy
19.3K
Payments Innovation

Welcome To The Connected Economy

Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust
5.4K
B2B Payments

Alibaba On Why US Is The ‘Testing Ground’ For Global B2B eCommerce

podcast podcast
3.3K
Unattended Retail

USAT: How Emerging Tech Is Forging Unattended Retail’s Future

mobile payments mobile payments
3.2K
Digital Payments

Africa’s Quiet Cashless Payments Revolution

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020 Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In The New Year

2019 Was A Banner Year For Hackers 2019 Was A Banner Year For Hackers
2.8K
Security & Fraud

2019: A Banner Year (And Bumper Data Crop) For Hackers

2.7K
Payments Innovation

2020 To Mark A Turning Point At The Point of Sale

Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors
2.5K
Retail

Why Experts – Not Influencers – Are Retail’s Next Big Thing

What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade
2.5K
Innovation

CES 2020 Opens The Door On A New Decade

JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news
2.5K
Security & Fraud

JPMorgan Ups Security By Blocking FinTechs From Passwords 

2.4K
Retail

Amazon Or Walmart? Who Won 2019’s Race For The Consumer’s Whole Paycheck

Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets
2.3K
B2B Payments

Indonesia Likely To Implement Flat Rates For Digital Wallet Payments

2.2K
Ridesharing

Can Faster Shared Bikes Change US Commutes?

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech
2.1K
International

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech In 2020

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020 Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020
2.1K
Investments

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020