To let merchants send out delivery drivers for orders made on their websites, Square unveiled availability of its On-Demand Delivery for Square Online Store offering in an announcement on Wednesday (June 24).

A delivery worker from the eatery’s delivery partner is sent to its location to retrieve the purchase and bring it to the customer. To monitor the delivery, the purchaser gets text updates with links to live maps. Merchants pay Square a flat charge of $1.50 for each order in addition to a charge to the delivery partner that is dependent on distance as well as other parameters.

Merchants can decide to have the purchaser pay all of the charge or provide tailored delivery offerings. “With On-Demand Delivery for Square Online Store, sellers can take control of their fulfillment process by offering delivery to their loyal customer base directly from their own website,” Square said in the announcement.

The Kebab Shop CMO Wally Sadat said in the announcement, “This new feature helped us keep our doors open and continue serving our customers during the recent downturn.” Sadat continued, “The ability to customize delivery limits and costs to our customers was especially powerful, as it helped us remain competitive at a cost our business can afford.”

At the moment, sellers can begin with Postmates delivery. More partners are to come in the near future. Processing is complimentary on each on-demand delivery order up to July 8 for a maximum of $50,000 in sales, and Square is holding off on dispatch charges up to July 1.

In June 2019, Square announced that it was rolling out new order management integrations for Square for Restaurants that lets orders from Postmates, DoorDash and Chowly to join current provider Caviar in going directly into the point of sale (POS) system of an eatery.

And, in November 2019, Square had unveiled the completion of an arrangement to sell Caviar to DoorDash. The sale concluded on October 31 for DoorDash shares as well as cash worth $410 million.