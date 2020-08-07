Delivery

Uber CEO Sees ‘Huge Market’ In Delivery Of Groceries, Prescriptions And More

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Uber Eats

Uber and its newly acquired Postmates have found rapid growth in home delivery of groceries — and potential for much more growth — during the COVID-19 crisis, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC this morning.

Interviewed on the network’s “Squawk on the Street” program, Khosrowshahi said the growth has come even as traditional ridership is down.

“What we’re seeing during this crisis is that the Eats business is growing at unprecedented rates,” he said, putting the overall annual revenue run rate of the Uber Eats business at about $30 billion — roughly the total Uber annual revenue run rate of three years ago.

The grocery delivery business is profitable in two of its top five markets, Khosrowshahi said, without specifying which ones. But overall, he said, “the Eats business, the delivery business, isn’t making money right now, but it’s because we’re investing behind this unbelievable right of growth.”

Khosrowshahi said the variety of items delivered will expand as the company further taps into what he described a “huge market.”

“Eats and Postmates are not just going to be about delivering food, but they’re going to be about delivering grocery, convenience, pharmacy as well. We think there’s a huge market — anything that you want from your local business or your local market, sent to your home inside of 30 minutes. That’s an enormous business and you’re seeing signs now — very early signs — of a huge market ahead of us.”

Grubhub, the delivery services that specializes on taking restaurant meals to its users, also saw a major spikein business during the quarter that ended June 30, 2020. Executives at the company said there are indications the uptick may be permanent.

Uber on Thursday (Aug. 6) reported a net loss of $1.78 billion, or $1.02 per share, on revenue of $2.2 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2010, compared with a loss of $1.1 billion, or $4.72 a share, on revenue of $3.2 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.9K
Authentication

Report: Skillz Takes Bowling Online — And Strikes Out Bad Actors

2.4K
Security & Fraud

Fiserv: Merchants And The Need For Multilayered Security In A Digital-First World

2.2K
Digital Payments

Coinstar CEO On The Ongoing Journey To Digitize Cash (And Turn It Into Crypto)

The Digitally Reshaping Market
1.9K
Today In Data

The Digitally Reshaping Market 

Grab Launches Microinvestments, Loans, BNPL
1.9K
financial apps

Grab Launches Microinvestment Solution, Consumer Loans, BNPL Plans

Lightspeed Capital app
1.8K
Alternative Credit

Lightspeed, Stripe To Offer SMB Loans

Square app
1.8K
Earnings

Square Lands Hard On Cryptocurrency

Square Rally Sees Valuation Nearing Major Banks
1.8K
Earnings

Cash App Drives Square Strong Q2 Results

Western Union app
1.7K
Earnings

Western Union CFO On Q2 And The New-To-WU Consumers’ Big Digital Shift

Tapping Tech To Redesign Use Of Physical Space
1.7K
Innovation

Tapping Tech To Redesign How We Use Physical Space Going Forward

House Democrats Eye Kodak's $765M US Loan
1.7K
Loans

House Democrats Eye Kodak’s $765M US Loan

1.7K
B2B Payments

Coke’s Bottlers To Test Ethereum For Supply Chain Management

ZoomInfo's IPO Heats Up Before Trading Starts
1.7K
IPO

Software Co BigCommerce IPO Soars 183 Pct

Teladoc Health
1.7K
Healthcare

Telehealth Heats Up With Teladoc, Livongo Health $18B Merger

1.7K
Investments

Volante Nets $35M To Expand Cloud Tech