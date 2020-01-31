Delivery

UPS Shipping Services Integrate With Square’s Online Store

UPS announced it is collaborating with technology and payment company Square to integrate its shipping services into the Square Online Store, aiming to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and expand, according to a release.

Square customers will be able to tap into UPS shipping capability, enabling SMBs to access shipping options that much larger companies typically enjoy. Also, Square users will be eligible for waived surcharges and discounts of as much as 55 percent off daily UPS rates.

“UPS understands that making shipping seamless for small businesses is an essential ingredient to success and growth,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’ chief marketing officer. “This collaboration gives Square’s customers simple and affordable access to UPS’ top-tier shipping services within the same familiar platform they’re already using.”

UPS has made a number of strategic partnerships recently, in a bid to make its logistics services more widely available.

“Square Online Store makes it easy for sellers of all sizes to be successful selling online,” said David Rusenko, general manager of eCommerce at Square. “As a result of this collaboration, we’re excited to offer our online sellers access to fast, affordable and fully integrated shipping through UPS.”

The company has dubbed its expansion strategy the UPS Digital Access Program (DAP). “The DAP helps eCommerce platforms provide a comprehensive suite of order management, fulfillment and delivery services to simplify the complexity of logistics. Through various platforms, small and medium-sized businesses everywhere will have access to a broader range of delivery options, visibility, integration and returns solutions to empower their eCommerce and online business,” the release said.

UPS gets about 10 percent of its revenue from technology and from the eCommerce giant Amazon, which has been steadily building a logistics network of its own.

