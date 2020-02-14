STC Pay, Moven To Launch Saudi Challenger Bank

STC Pay, a digital wallet that is part of the Saudi Telecom Company, has teamed up with payments company Moven Enterprise to launch a new challenger bank in the country, according to reports.

The founder of Moven, Brett King, said the new venture would be a “world-class” bank, and that it would set its sights on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

STC Pay, which does financial technology work for both companies and individuals, works with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency. Its digital wallet was introduced in October of 2018, enabling users to do things like pay bills, send money internationally and share or transfer money with people they know. STC Pay also has a partnership with Western Union.

Moven, a provider of banking platforms, recently completed an investment deal with SBI International that has allowed for global expansion. The company also recently teamed up with Almoayed Technologies, based in Bahrain, to promote expansion into Africa and more of the Middle East. Almoayed has helped Moven to deal with rules and regulations for banks in the area.

In other news in the region, STV, one of the country’s largest venture capital firms, has hired a former Google employee named Ivan Jakovljevic to help nurture and grow more tech unicorns (companies worth more than $1 billion). Jakovljevic is set to start as a chief development officer in March. He used to work for new markets for Google in North Africa and the Middle East. STV is known for its backing of Careem, which was eventually sold to Google. When Uber acquired Careem and then Amazon bought Souq.com, it helped to highlight the talent and tech field in the region.

According to MAGNiTT, about $700 million was disbursed to 600 startups in the area last year.