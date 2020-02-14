Investments

ResTech Platform Toast Notches $400M In Series F Fundraise

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Toast restaurant tech

Restaurant management platform Toast unveiled a $400 million Series F funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Greenoaks Capital, Tiger Global Management and TPG. Also participating were TCV, Durable Capital Partners LP, G Squared, Light Street Capital, Alta Park Capital, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, among others, according to an announcement from the company.

“As a result of our tremendous growth and commitment to the restaurant industry, we have continued to see a significant amount of demand from the investor community,” Toast CEO Chris Comparato said in the funding announcement. “As the clear platform leader in the restaurant space, we are excited to use this investment to extend our capabilities and drive a bigger impact for the restaurant industry.”

The company says it will put the investment proceeds toward its technology platform to meet the evolving needs of the restaurant space. Those efforts include hardware and software investments to increase speed of service, cut operational costs and streamline the guest experience and new products meant to increase restaurant revenue as well as deepen restaurateurs’ connections with guests.

They also encompass financial products that offer fast as well as reliable access to funding to assist restaurateurs in scaling their companies and functions to enhance the restaurant employee experience, address the industry’s pressing labor challenges and decrease employee turnover. Toast’s revenue, for its part, rose 109 percent over the course of last year as “tens of thousands of new restaurants joined the Toast community” per the company.

Bessemer Venture Partners Partner Kent Bennett said in the announcement, “Just as the retail industry weathered disruption from e-commerce over the past two decades, restaurateurs now face shifting consumer expectations and a changing landscape of tech players who threaten to erode restaurant brands.”

Bennett continued, “Toast wants to partner with the restaurant community to level the playing field and strengthen this nearly trillion dollar industry. We’re thrilled to continue to support this incredible team in 2020 and beyond.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.8K
Disbursements

Ohio University On Paper Checks And The Higher Ed Financial Aid Catch 22

sustainable farming sustainable farming
3.8K
Merchant Innovation

Farming’s AI, Data Driven (And Vertical) Tech Revolution

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
3.5K
Banking

Goldman Sachs: To Compete, Bank Needs Top Tier Tech Talent

earning report earning report
3.5K
Earnings

Western Union On Doubling Down On Digital In 2020

3.3K
B2B Payments

J.P. Morgan: Real-Time Treasury A Key Driver Of Corporate’s Loyalty

contactless payments tap to pay contactless payments tap to pay
3.3K
VISA

Visa On Tap To Pay, Cash Displacement And B2B Payments

No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security
3.0K
Security & Fraud

Is No-Factor Authentication Digital Security’s Future?

PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal And FIS Team On Loyalty Points Redemption

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’ The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’
2.8K
Security & Fraud

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’

2.7K
SMBs

New Report: One Day Too Long: Why Small Businesses Want Rapid Settlement

https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/ https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/
2.5K
Brexit

N26 Exits UK Post Brexit

online bank account online bank account
2.5K
Digital Banking

Platforms Help FIs And FinTechs Break Down Silos

Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone
2.3K
Payment Methods

Fiserv’s Clover Lets Diners Scan To Pay With Apple Pay

reorganizes business units reorganizes business units
2.3K
Personnel

Wells Fargo CEO Reorganizes Business Units

Xero Partners With Square For Faster B2B Payments Xero Partners With Square For Faster B2B Payments
2.2K
B2B Payments

Xero Partners With Square For Faster B2B Payments