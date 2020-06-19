IPO

Albertsons Looks To Raise $1.51B In IPO On A $11.61B Valuation

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Albertsons Looks To Raise $1.51B In IPO

Albertsons Cos., the nation’s second-largest supermarket chain, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Founded 80 years ago, the Boise, Idaho, chain has been owned for the past 14 years by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, according to Supermarket News, which first reported the IPO in March. The listing would allow the New York investor to exit the company.

“When I joined Albertsons from PepsiCo in April of 2019, I found a company that was well-positioned to benefit from changes affecting shopping and eating habits,” President and CEO Vivek Sankaran wrote in the filing to prospective stockholders. “The banners that make up Albertsons have earned customer loyalty over decades. … Since the Safeway merger in 2015, we have successfully completed the integration of our stores, supply chain and technology platforms. … These pillars equip us to win in our sector. I believe we can deliver attractive and improving financial performance, grow market share and increase customer lifetime value through more engaged relationships across our omni-channel platform and loyalty ecosystem.”

With its ‎2,260 stores, Abertsons is second only to Kroger, which has 2,758 locations.

Reuters reported some stockholders are offering 65.8 million shares in the price range of $18 to $20 per share and hope to raise up to $1.32 billion. Its shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ACI.

The IPO could fetch as much as $1.51 billion because the IPO’s underwriters, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup have an option to buy an additional 9.9 million shares, Reuters reported. The company could be valued at $11.61 billion on the high end, based on outstanding shares.

This isn’t the first time Albertsons has attempted to go public.

Supermarket News reported after Albertsons’ merger with Safeway in 2015, investors tried to take the company public, seeking as much as $1.6 billion in an IPO, but backed off amid lackluster market conditions for retail stocks later that year. In 2018, the company attempted to go public with a $24 billion merger deal with Rite Aid Corp. That deal collapsed due to investor pushback that summer.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
3.4K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

McDonald's
3.3K
Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
3.1K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small

What Sam’s Club Learned During Lockdown
3.0K
Retail

Sam’s Club COO: What We Learned During The Pandemic’s Lockdowns

Carrefour, Google Partner On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery
2.9K
Retail

Google, Carrefour Team On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery

2.8K
B2B Payments

Blockchain Makes Inroads Against Cross-Border Payments Friction

2.7K
B2B Payments

Goldman Sachs, GTreasury Partner To Streamline Global Payments

2.6K
Digital Banking

Will Credit Sesame’s Digital Banking Push STACK Up?

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Travelex Ditches Sale After Banks Reject Offers

Chairish: High-End Home Décor Makes Comeback
2.4K
Merchant Innovation

How Chairish Helped Its Marketplace Sellers Stay Open — And Recover

2.4K
Personnel

Green Dot Bank Names Ex-H&R Block CEO As Its Chief

live streaming retail
2.2K
Retail

Live Streaming Set For Huge 618 Festival In China

Why Flexible Payments Are Vital In Healthcare
2.2K
Healthcare

How Flexible Payment Plans Are Shifting The Healthcare Payments Conversation

2.2K
VISA

Visa, CPI Card Group Launch Eco-Friendly Card

Square Cash app
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Square Buys P2P Startup Verse