Partnerships / Acquisitions

Deluxe, Fiserv Team On SMB Merchant Solutions

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express

Deluxe has a new agreement with Fiserv to provide an updated payment platform, which will allow customers to use the Clover point-of-sale (POS) platform, new online and physical payment options, and gift card options, according to a press release.

The new product powered by Fiserv will be called Deluxe Merchant Services. It will extend the existing Deluxe platform and offer an end-to-end payables and receivables solution.

The relationship will let small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers link existing online platforms with the Clover platform and will be able to check in-person and online sales, inventory and order data all in one place, the release stated.

Clover, with its over 1 million merchant devices given out across the globe, as well as the $100 billion in payments processed through those, allows customers to pay with a variety of options — using either a credit or debit card, they can use Google Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay to complete the transactions.

Michael Reed, Payments Division president at Deluxe, said the current times of the coronavirus pandemic especially needed services like this that allow detailed payments partnerships. Reed said the ability to tie online payments to the popular Clover platform would be popular.

Devin McGranahan, senior group president of Global Business Solutions at Fiserv, said the implementation of Clover and the new partnership would only enhance the companies’ close work with customers and boost the distribution network.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, both Deluxe and Fiserv have begun offering articles, advice and tools for businesses hurting as a result of the economic shutdowns from the pandemic.

Clover is available through Deluxe’s new Small Business Solutions Center. This will provide businesses information to help with moving their services online or to enable curbside pickup, delivery and contactless payments, which have become necessary during the pandemic.

Deluxe is also offering a new eCommerce solution free through Sept. 1.

Fiserv has been busy as of late, acquiring MerchantPro and Bypass Mobile.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

Gig workers were already on track to become roughly half of the U.S. workforce in 2019. Now, gig work is taking on critical new importance as the U.S. economy and millions of unemployed Americans navigate the effects of COVID-19. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and her guests, Payoneer CEO Scott Galit, Wonolo VP of Supply Monica Plaza, and Roadie Founder & CEO Marc Gorlin, for a virtual live panel discussion about the expanding gig economy, how it will play out across industries in 2020, and the systems and services needed to support a surge in remote workers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
6.6K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
5.2K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

4.0K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
3.4K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
3.2K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package

Love In The Time Of COVID-19 Love In The Time Of COVID-19
3.1K
Coronavirus

Love In The Time Of COVID-19

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
2.7K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES
2.6K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.6K
eCommerce

Vroom CEO: Giving The Auto Industry A Long Overdue Digital Tune-Up

bitcoin bitcoin
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
2.5K
Loans

Shake Shack Decides To Give Back $10M PPP Loan

Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western, Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western,
2.4K
B2B Payments

Clothing Brands Want Steep Vendor Discounts To Keep Orders

Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus
2.4K
Delivery

Uber Expands Delivery Options

Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds
2.1K
Loans

Chamber CEO Donohue Urges Congress To Pass More Stimulus Measures On Monday

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains, Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains,
2.1K
Loans

Big Restaurant Chains Feast On Millions From PPP Program