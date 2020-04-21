Deluxe, Fiserv Team On SMB Merchant Solutions

Deluxe has a new agreement with Fiserv to provide an updated payment platform, which will allow customers to use the Clover point-of-sale (POS) platform, new online and physical payment options, and gift card options, according to a press release.

The new product powered by Fiserv will be called Deluxe Merchant Services. It will extend the existing Deluxe platform and offer an end-to-end payables and receivables solution.

The relationship will let small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers link existing online platforms with the Clover platform and will be able to check in-person and online sales, inventory and order data all in one place, the release stated.

Clover, with its over 1 million merchant devices given out across the globe, as well as the $100 billion in payments processed through those, allows customers to pay with a variety of options — using either a credit or debit card, they can use Google Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay to complete the transactions.

Michael Reed, Payments Division president at Deluxe, said the current times of the coronavirus pandemic especially needed services like this that allow detailed payments partnerships. Reed said the ability to tie online payments to the popular Clover platform would be popular.

Devin McGranahan, senior group president of Global Business Solutions at Fiserv, said the implementation of Clover and the new partnership would only enhance the companies’ close work with customers and boost the distribution network.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, both Deluxe and Fiserv have begun offering articles, advice and tools for businesses hurting as a result of the economic shutdowns from the pandemic.

Clover is available through Deluxe’s new Small Business Solutions Center. This will provide businesses information to help with moving their services online or to enable curbside pickup, delivery and contactless payments, which have become necessary during the pandemic.

Deluxe is also offering a new eCommerce solution free through Sept. 1.

Fiserv has been busy as of late, acquiring MerchantPro and Bypass Mobile.