Partnerships / Acquisitions

Groupon Teams Up With Redeam To Expand Worldwide Experiences

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Groupon

Experiences marketplace Groupon is teaming up with tours and activities technology firm Redeam to expand local and global experiences, Groupon announced on Monday (March 2). 

The partnership will link Redeam’s supplier network to Groupon’s mobile redemption capabilities. Customers will gain the ability to easily find, book and redeem a wider range of activities wherever they happen to be.

“Partnering with Redeam has the potential to bring more high-quality, bookable local experiences onto our platform,” said Brian Fields, head of experiences for Groupon. “By integrating with their technology, we’re delivering more tools and capabilities for these merchants and operators to sell more tickets while delivering a great experience for our customers.”

Hundreds of resellers are part of the Redeam global platform, including popular attractions, theme parks, museums and more. The attraction and activity operators it serves include Walt Disney World, BigBus Tours, Boston Harbor Cruises, National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

“Groupon’s focus on experiences makes it a force to be reckoned with in the tours, attractions and activities space,” said Melanie Meador, Redeam CEO and president. “With nearly 44 million customers, a massive mobile footprint and a trusted brand, we’re thrilled to partner with them.”

Founded in 2015, Redeam describes itself as the only worldwide technology firm that has an agnostic channel manager linking supply and demand for the travel experiences sector. It strives to advance ticket sales while offering a seamless check-in process. It reduces manual processes while increasing payment reconciliation timelines. 

Groupon, founded in 2008 in Chicago, is a digital marketplace where people can get discounts on things to do, see, eat and buy. It enables real-time transactions across local businesses, travel spots, live shows and more.

Last month, Groupon announced that is was getting out of the business of selling consumer goods. The news came as Groupon missed revenue targets by a wide margin while earnings per share came in at less than half of what analysts were forecasting.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
3.0K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
2.6K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
2.5K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
2.4K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
2.3K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.2K
International

Coronavirus Impacts eCommerce, Business Travel

BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans
2.0K
Banking

BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
1.9K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
1.9K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce
1.9K
Retail

The Incredibly Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
1.8K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
1.8K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
1.7K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
1.6K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news
1.4K
Apple

Apple Blocks Clearview AI From App Store