Experiences marketplace Groupon is teaming up with tours and activities technology firm Redeam to expand local and global experiences, Groupon announced on Monday (March 2).

The partnership will link Redeam’s supplier network to Groupon’s mobile redemption capabilities. Customers will gain the ability to easily find, book and redeem a wider range of activities wherever they happen to be.

“Partnering with Redeam has the potential to bring more high-quality, bookable local experiences onto our platform,” said Brian Fields, head of experiences for Groupon. “By integrating with their technology, we’re delivering more tools and capabilities for these merchants and operators to sell more tickets while delivering a great experience for our customers.”

Hundreds of resellers are part of the Redeam global platform, including popular attractions, theme parks, museums and more. The attraction and activity operators it serves include Walt Disney World, BigBus Tours, Boston Harbor Cruises, National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

“Groupon’s focus on experiences makes it a force to be reckoned with in the tours, attractions and activities space,” said Melanie Meador, Redeam CEO and president. “With nearly 44 million customers, a massive mobile footprint and a trusted brand, we’re thrilled to partner with them.”

Founded in 2015, Redeam describes itself as the only worldwide technology firm that has an agnostic channel manager linking supply and demand for the travel experiences sector. It strives to advance ticket sales while offering a seamless check-in process. It reduces manual processes while increasing payment reconciliation timelines.

Groupon, founded in 2008 in Chicago, is a digital marketplace where people can get discounts on things to do, see, eat and buy. It enables real-time transactions across local businesses, travel spots, live shows and more.

Last month, Groupon announced that is was getting out of the business of selling consumer goods. The news came as Groupon missed revenue targets by a wide margin while earnings per share came in at less than half of what analysts were forecasting.