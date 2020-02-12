FinTech Fiserv has introduced a new way to pay at restaurants through its Clover platform, called Scan and Pay, according to a release.

With Scan and Pay, a guest can pay their bill using an iPhone and Apple Pay by scanning a QR code at the bottom of a receipt. They can even tip, without the need to download an additional app.

“As a high-volume restaurant, we wanted a more efficient way for our guests to pay,” said Josh Molina, owner of Makers & Finders in Las Vegas. “Since we began using Scan to Pay with Clover Dining, we have been able to offer a more seamless payment experience to our guests, turning more tables while giving guests a ‘wow’ experience as they pay for their meal.”

The new service removes the need to provide a server with a credit card, and expedites the bill paying process. Apple Pay also requires that a customer authorize every transaction through their phone.

“Servers know the guest has paid because the bill shows as paid instantly on all the restaurant’s devices. Additionally, guests have access to their restaurant bill on their phone, and if the restaurant is using Clover Feedback, guests can share their comments with the restaurant owner through direct message,” the release said.

Scan to pay is especially useful for a restaurant that’s high volume with a need for a quick turnover, like near a movie theater or close to a showplace.

“As restaurants look for new ways to adapt to consumer trends and offer quality dining experiences, Scan to Pay puts the power of when to pay and leave into the hands of the restaurant guest, creating a better dining experience and reducing extra tasks for servers,” said John Beatty, co-founder of Clover. “Scan to Pay represents another step forward for Clover as we continue to build out our core technology capabilities and provide additional solutions that can help merchants grow their businesses and delight their guests.”