Payments Innovation

Flywire Offers Guidelines To Help Universities Grow Enrollment In A COVID-19 Era

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
University

To retain and fuel student enrollment for the 2020-2021 academic year, vertical payments company Flywire has unveiled a new framework. The “Planning with Confidence in the COVID-19 Era” report is based on input from institutions, global student communities and industry affiliations with insights to help contend with the economic obstacles that COVID-19 presents.

“The coronavirus presents unique challenges to colleges and universities around the world,” Flywire EVP of Global Education Sharon Butler said in the announcement. “Education administrators are forced to restructure everything from international recruitment, to visa applications, to refund policies.”

According to one of the report’s findings, payment plans are key to affordability. The coronavirus disruption may make it more difficult for students and families to afford education that was accessible in the past. The company noted that “universities that can offer flexible payment plans will help their communities manage budgets, while maintaining enrollment.”

The report also found that policies that are clearly defined will fuel enrollment. It noted that universities can create clear policies that give the comfort that students and families need to enroll in universities now with the plan to start studies in the fall. The company said, “Certain policies can ensure enrollment and increased attendance in the months ahead.”

The report also recommends that universities take visa requirements into account on a country-by-country basis. It noted that “universities that stay up to date on the latest information from governments and consult students on how to obtain visas will help drive enrollment.”

Flywire is also launching new capabilities to let students and universities better manage the financial risks that the coronavirus causes. The bolstered functions let universities securely issue refunds to international students and automatically pause payment plans.

In February, news surfaced that Flywire acquired healthcare technology startup Simplee while also closing a $120 million Goldman Sachs-led investment round. The company will use the investment to scale and optimize digital payment services throughout its core sectors, with the inclusion of education, healthcare and travel.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
28.5K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
27.2K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
22.4K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
18.9K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
10.8K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
9.9K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
8.7K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

7.7K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
6.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
6.0K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
5.9K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
5.9K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

Integration Integration
5.3K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service
4.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fandango To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service From Walmart

5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach 5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach
4.3K
Coronavirus

Marriott Plans For Reopening And Keeping Guests, Workers Safe From COVID-19