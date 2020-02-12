It’s been more than four years since EMV conversion became official in the U.S. Since then, commerce has become a fluid experience, where connected devices and contextual commerce have increasingly come to the brick-and-mortar world.
To that end, Jasma Ghai, vice president of global products and delivery for Discover, told PYMNTS in a recent interview that the movement from the physical card to more digital payment options and form factors has been shaped by consumer expectations — namely, that transactions be fast, convenient, secure and simple. This evolution has come against a backdrop in which the U.S. has played a bit of catch-up in the contactless space.
EMV gained momentum elsewhere — especially in Europe — years ago. However, in recent years, U.S. issuers have been rolling out more contactless cards and digital offerings.
In an age where as much as 90 percent of global sales still happen in-store, Ghai said, “consumers are craving a more seamless and convenient payment experience, which contactless payments — whether it’s a digital wallet or a contactless card — can help deliver.”
Yet, consumers expect more than just multiple payment methods. Firms must provide additional value.
Issuers and merchants have the technologies in place to make the physical point of sale (POS) as intuitive and seamless as online transactions. Chip cards can be leveraged for use beyond payments, and the POS can be used as a conduit for gaining insights into consumer behavior, as well as tailoring commerce to be a more personalized experience.
As Ghai told PYMNTS, such personalization can benefit issuers and merchants, with their overarching goal being to increase consumer spend while engaging and retaining customers. For the issuer in particular, there’s the desire to ensure that the card wielded by the consumer is the one it issued them, and that it remains top of mind and top of wallet.
“To get to top of mind, you not only have to support your customer’s choice of payment, but you also need to provide personalization,” while interacting on the terms they want, when they want them, said Ghai. That can mean a range of offerings, spanning digital wallets and devices to smartphones and the Apple Watch, to in-app rewards provisioning and geotargeting — just to name a few.
EMV solutions, such as Discover’s D-Payment Application Specification (D-PAS) Connect, can enable business solutions that extend beyond faster and more secure payments, Ghai noted. She added that the solution lets customers pay with cards, mobile devices and a range of contactless options, while allowing for unique, value-added services that can enhance the overall customer experience.
Contactless payments are gaining traction in a variety of settings, Ghai pointed out. She noted a study’s findings that with Diners Club International in Poland, contactless cardholders used that payment choice 31 percent more often each month — and spend grew by more than 18 percent.
The D-PAS Connect solution provides value-added services that, among others, include the issuance of digital receipts, as well as the capability for merchants to offer loyalty points and spend programs.
Ghai said the ability to share data across channels can help create clarity around contactless transactions, listing what was spent, the location (with maps) and the device used. This level of detail can cut down on transaction disputes, and reduce contact with merchant call centers that might occur when cardholders are not able to recognize transactions.
Loyalty can be cemented at the POS and beyond via targeted offers during or after a transaction, noted Ghai — through geolocation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven models.
The D-PAS Connect offering can also be used for mass transit or card-based access to gyms, libraries and other spaces. Consumers can set their loyalty and payment capabilities whenever they want, and combine those functions onto a single card.
Context comes through a continuous feedback loop between those stakeholders, Ghai said, and personalization can create differentiated and compelling experiences for consumers.
“It’s one thing to make a transaction,” Ghai told PYMNTS, “but it’s important to create that stickiness and engagement with the consumer.”
——————————–
Exclusive PYMNTS Study:
The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.