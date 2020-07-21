Salesforce Enables Easier Social, Global Commerce

Salesforce has announced a broad expansion of its Order Management offerings, including the ability for companies to let online shoppers complete purchases without leaving social media channels.

“This means that customers can shop, check out, track orders, connect with service agents and bots, and easily initiate cancellations, returns and exchanges without ever having to leave the channel they’re shopping from,” the company wrote in a news release. “Like previous Quick Start Commerce Solutions, managed services are included to help brands get up and running quickly without complex integrations.”

Salesforce states in its news release that sellers will be able to launch new online business-to-consumer sales systems within a couple of weeks rather than months.

The new offerings include features tailored to address challenges brought by COVID-19, such as the need to offer curbside pickup of online orders.

Salesforce’s new packages also include features that the company says will ease international transactions. Those include support for multiple languages and currencies and the capacity to calculate and display value-added taxes.

The news release states: “When an order comes in, Salesforce Order Management accurately tracks and reflects currencies, addresses, payment types, tax formats and more, localized to the region from where the order is received. Additionally, when customer service representatives or operations teams use Order Management, their user interface reflects their local time zone, date and number formats, and can be translated into any of the 35 languages, including right-to-left languages like Arabic and Hebrew.”

