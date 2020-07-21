Payments Innovation

Salesforce Launches New Features For Easier Social Commerce, Global Transactions

Salesforce Enables Easier Social, Global Commerce

Salesforce has announced a broad expansion of its Order Management offerings, including the ability for companies to let online shoppers complete purchases without leaving social media channels.

“This means that customers can shop, check out, track orders, connect with service agents and bots, and easily initiate cancellations, returns and exchanges without ever having to leave the channel they’re shopping from,” the company wrote in a news release. “Like previous Quick Start Commerce Solutions, managed services are included to help brands get up and running quickly without complex integrations.”

Salesforce states in its news release that sellers will be able to launch new online business-to-consumer sales systems within a couple of weeks rather than months.

The new offerings include features tailored to address challenges brought by COVID-19, such as the need to offer curbside pickup of online orders.

Salesforce’s new packages also include features that the company says will ease international transactions. Those include support for multiple languages and currencies and the capacity to calculate and display value-added taxes.

The news release states: “When an order comes in, Salesforce Order Management accurately tracks and reflects currencies, addresses, payment types, tax formats and more, localized to the region from where the order is received. Additionally, when customer service representatives or operations teams use Order Management, their user interface reflects their local time zone, date and number formats, and can be translated into any of the 35 languages, including right-to-left languages like Arabic and Hebrew.”

Salesforce’s response to COVID-19 extends beyond adding or changing product features. Company CEO Mark Benioff earlier this month called for fines against people who venture into public without wearing face masks.

“This whole mask controversy reminds me of when people were first told they have to wear seat belts and they didn’t want to,” he said, according to a CNN report cited by PYMNTS. “People said, ‘But if I get injured, it’s my body. It’s my life.’ At some point, the government has to step in and say, ‘Yes, you have to wear a mask, and if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re going to get fined.’ Just like if you don’t wear a seat belt, you get a fine.”

