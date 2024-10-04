Unlocking Innovation: Digital Transformation and the Rise of Digital Credentials

The average consumer has more computing power in their pocket than the Apollo 11 spacecraft, so it’s no surprise that the financial landscape is undergoing a seismic shift.

We’re not just talking about contactless payments or mobile banking; we’re talking about a fundamental reimagining of how we interact with money and value.

In the eBook “Empowering the Digital Consumer: The Rise of Choice and Control in Financial Services,” you will learn how the payments industry got to this point and where it’s going. Visa Issuing Solutions Senior Vice President Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore had several conversations with PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to discuss this transformation. Pierce-Gilmore painted a picture of a world where digital credentials are not just replacing plastic cards but redefining the very concept of payment.

“We’re well beyond the age of physical debit and credit cards, used for different purposes,” Pierce-Gilmore told Webster.

Today’s consumers demand flexibility, choice and seamless integration across their digital and physical lives. They want to toggle between payment methods, manage their transactions in real time and receive personalized recommendations based on their spending habits, she said.

Visa’s Flexible Credentials offering is an example of this shift. It allows users to access multiple accounts and switch between payment methods, including credit, debit, and buy now, pay later (BNPL).

“We’re putting maneuverability in the hands of the consumer,” Pierce-Gilmore said.

But this digital revolution isn’t just about convenience. It’s also about security and control. Tokenized experiences, powered by advanced encryption and artificial intelligence, offer a new level of protection against fraud. Digital credentials can be provisioned to wallets almost instantly, eliminating the need for physical cards and reducing vulnerability.

For issuers, the challenge lies in balancing innovation with the complexities of legacy systems and regulatory compliance. Pierce-Gilmore acknowledged these hurdles, saying many issuers grapple with outdated infrastructure and a daunting technological landscape.

However, she said Visa is committed to supporting issuers through this transition. Tools like Visa’s software developer kits (SDKs) can help issuers streamline digital issuance and provisioning, shaving months off development time.

As we move further into the digital age, the line between the physical and digital worlds will continue to blur. Payments will become increasingly embedded in our everyday lives, from smart homes to connected cars. Digital credentials will evolve beyond simple payment methods, becoming keys to a personalized, secure and frictionless financial experience, she said.

The future of money is not just digital; it’s dynamic, flexible and empowering. It’s a world where payments are seamlessly woven into the fabric of our lives, where consumers have unprecedented control over their financial choices, and where innovation is not a luxury but a necessity.