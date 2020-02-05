Regulation

EU Investigates Tinder’s Use Of User Data

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Tinder, the popular dating service, is under investigation by the Ireland Data Protection Commission (DPC) over how it uses data from customers, including issues over its transparency and compliance with obligations related to subjects’ data rights requests.

Under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), EU citizens have rights related to their personal data and how it’s used. That includes the right to ask for their data to be deleted, for which they must have a valid legal basis.

The DPC said complaints about Tinder have come from numerous sources, including multiple EU countries, over whether or not the dating app has the right to continue processing user data in relation to compliance with requests from users. Some users have complained that Tinder doesn’t provide a copy of all the data it holds on them.

Tinder told reports that it is “fully cooperating” with the DPC’s investigation, saying that transparency and protecting users’ information are two of its primary priorities as a business.

The investigation comes amid the DPC’s investigation into Google’s handling of location data, which has been the subject of several complaints. In that investigation, the DPC will assess whether Google has valid reasons for scraping people’s location data, and whether the company meets its obligations with regards to transparency. A Google spokesperson said the company would be cooperating fully with the investigations.

Since Google’s European headquarters is located in Ireland, the DPC will supervise the investigation.

Tinder was one of the top apps in terms of downloads in 2019, according to statistics released by App Annie last December. It led the pack — along with other mainstays, such as Netflix, YouTube and Tencent Video — in a record number of 120 billion app downloads overall, on track for a steady 5 percent year-over-year increase.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers
4.5K
Retail

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers

MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting
4.5K
B2B Payments

Accounting Firms MYOB, Xero Eye Invoice Finance Solutions

bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency
3.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Hack Victims To Receive $13.8M; Bermuda Gov’t Boosts Blockchain Adoption

India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify
3.6K
International

India’s Gaana Streaming Service Far Surpasses Apple, Spotify

fintech innovation banking as a service fintech innovation banking as a service
3.2K
Innovation

Banking-As-A-Service’s Secret Sauce

smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud
3.0K
Innovation

Cybercrime’s New Stomping Grounds: Smart Cities

Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy
2.9K
Mastercard

Mastercard CEO Pushes Back Against National Payments Systems

2.3K
Checkout Conversion

NEW REPORT: Merchants Up Their Digital Checkout Game In The Age Of Amazon

ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants
2.3K
Delivery

‘Ghost Kitchens’ Set Up Shop In Malls

Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news
2.3K
Banking

Remitly Taps Immigrant Market With New Passbook Banking Service

Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton
2.3K
Personnel

Trulioo Taps Amex Exec, ID Vet As Board Member

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
2.3K
Loans

Why The Goldman-Amazon Bet On SMB Loans Is No Sure Thing

coronavirus, epidemic coronavirus, epidemic
2.2K
International

Uber Bans 240 Mexican Passengers As Coronavirus Precaution

SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing, SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing,
2.2K
B2B Payments

SMBX, Degrees Plato Partner For Bond Offering

bank ATM bank ATM
2.1K
Digital Banking

ATMs Are Ahead Of Their Time — Again