Regulation

FCC Issues Show Cause Orders For Three Chinese Telecoms

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Federal Communications Commission

With a move that could stop their American operations, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) produced show cause orders for three Chinese communication companies. The firms are China Unicom Americas, China Telecom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp and its subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC, Reuters reported.

The show cause orders reportedly discussed the “sophistication and resulting damage of the Chinese government’s involvement in computer intrusions and attacks against the United States.” The orders, however, did not provide further detail, according to the report. The FCC provided approvals to the companies over 10 years ago.

Ajit Pai, the chairman of the FCC, said per the report, “We simply cannot take a risk and hope for the best when it comes to the security of our networks.” The U.S. Justice Department, and other federal bureaus, had asked earlier in April for the agency to take away the ability for China Telecom to operate in the United States.

As previously noted, Huawei was placed on the U.S. Entity List last year, which is effectively a blacklist tied to U.S. claims that the company’s equipment might allow for spying. Paul Scanlan, chief technology officer of Huawei, said in a past PYMNTS interview that “governments claim that Huawei software is this and that” and China has been decried as having a government that is authoritarian.

Scanlan also contended at the time that 5G, even with government support tailwinds, can bolster competition and efficiency in addition to having a positive effect on the creation of new enterprise and consumer products as well as even a eventually coronavirus vaccine.

He noted that the technology “must be secure, and privacy must be considered, but you also have to have data collected and stored and processed by an AI algorithm of some form — inexpensively and quickly. Then you can start making a difference. That’s something that China has realized and been investing in for the last several years — and investing billions into AI.”

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
32.1K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
21.9K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
11.5K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

Integration Integration
7.2K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
7.1K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Google slashes marketing budget by half Google slashes marketing budget by half
6.2K
Google

Google Slows Hiring, Cuts Marketing Amid COVID-19

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101 The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101
5.2K
Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.1K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform

Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need
4.8K
Delivery

Amazon Teams With Food Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need

IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail
4.6K
Coronavirus

IRS $1,200 Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail

SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus
4.5K
Loans

SMBs Say COVID-19 Relief Loans Won’t Spur Rehiring

treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus
4.4K
Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs
4.3K
B2B Payments

CRIF Realtime Launches Tools For SMBs To Calculate Coronavirus Risks

credit unions, fintech credit unions, fintech
4.0K
Credit Unions

NEW DATA: How COVID-19 Is Driving CUs’ Digital Leap

Ripple is filing a lawsuit against YouTube Ripple is filing a lawsuit against YouTube
4.0K
Legal

Ripple Files Lawsuit Against YouTube For Not Removing Crypto Scams Fast Enough