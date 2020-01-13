Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch Sidesteps Malls To Shrink Footprint

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Abercrombie & Fitch

Retailer Abercrombie & Fitch is shrinking its footprint as it makes plans to exit top malls and shopping centers, Bloomberg reported on Monday (Jan. 13).

“We’re willing to walk away from any mall at this point,” said Abercrombie & Fitch Chief Financial Officer Scott Lipesky at the ICR Conference in Orlando on Monday (Jan. 13). “For us, it’s about getting the right store in the right location at the right size.”

The company began 2019 with 19 flagships around the world and hopes to reduce that number to just 12 by the end of this year as leases expire.

“The customer has changed so dramatically,” said Lipesky. “We don’t have a need for these large stores long-term.”

The teen retailer, which also owns Hollister, is aiming to slash square-footage as shoppers flock online. Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz said in November that shrinking the 677-store footprint was her top priority.

Abercrombie & Fitch closed flagships in New York, Milan and Fukuoka, Japan last year as leases ended. It is moving to accommodate just 12 stores along with the company’s flagship shops and is also eying large locations that are typically on tourist shopping streets. 

Every two years, Abercrombie has about half of its leases for the U.S. come up for renewal, Lipesky said. 

Some 7,600 U.S. stores shuttered in the first nine months of 2019, according to a report from Credit Suisse. That number is anticipated to go up, with more store closures in 2020. Abercrombie & Fitch has closed about 500 stores over the past decade.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced in March that it planned to close 60 stores as malls closed without formal announcements. Of the approximately 2,500 non-department store retail locations that closed in shopping malls in the U.S. over the past year, approximately 980 chose not to announce their closures. 

As landlords look to replace shuttered retailers, they are turning toward a mix of restaurants, lifestyle and specialty retail brands to fill the space.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the January 2020 B2B API Report, Imran Haider, EVP of Open APIs for Wells Fargo discusses how APIs are giving financial institutions the tools they need to give corporates a single line of sight into the lifeblood of their business.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesla Tesla
5.3K
Safety and Security

Tesla Invites Hackers To Compete For $1M In Cash And Prizes

PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin
4.6K
Cryptocurrency

China’s Central Bank Moves Closer To Digital Coin Launch

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance
4.5K
Mobile Payments

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance For Retailers

Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware
3.8K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Checking Employees’ Computers For Signs Of Ransomware

After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It
3.8K
Amazon

Amazon Warns That PayPal’s Honey Poses ‘Security Issue’

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing
3.3K
B2B Payments

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment
3.0K
International

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment

Mastercard Mastercard
3.0K
Mastercard

Using AI To Keep Issuers On The Right Side Of Credit Risk

US Companies Reporting Losses Nears 40 Pct US Companies Reporting Losses Nears 40 Pct
2.8K
Investments

Forty Percent Of US-Listed Companies Report Losses

Britain, Bank, StanChart, Standard Chartered, investment, China, Supply Chain, Startup, Linklogis, B2B Britain, Bank, StanChart, Standard Chartered, investment, China, Supply Chain, Startup, Linklogis, B2B
2.6K
B2B Payments

Standard Chartered Backs China’s Linklogis

Wearables Wearables
2.4K
Wearables

Regulators Investigate Fitness Bands Amid Patent Violation Claims

2.2K
eCommerce

Embedding Insurance At The Point Of Sale

2.1K
Investments

Casper Warns Social Media Celebs Could Pose Investment Risk

wells fargo, technology, regulators, cyber attacks, manual, news wells fargo, technology, regulators, cyber attacks, manual, news
2.1K
Bank Regulation

Wells’ Growth Reportedly Hampered By Old Systems, Tech Failures

goldman-sachs-marcus-app goldman-sachs-marcus-app
2.1K
Digital Banking

Goldman Launches Mobile App For Marcus — Three Years Later