Instacart and Publix are teaming up to provide home delivery of the grocery chain’s popular submarine sandwiches as part of a new Digital Deli offering.

The subs are part of an Instacart Meals product that includes ready-to-eat food alongside groceries. Customers either can have the orders delivered or can pick them up, according to a Thursday (July 16) press release.

Instacart and Publix initially launched the service in Florida earlier this year. As of today, it’s available in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, Instacart said in announcing completion of the Digital Deli rollout.

“This expansion marks Instacart’s continued move into grocery meal delivery, helping retailers like Publix bring more in-store aisles and experiences online for customers,” Instacart said in the release.

“Since the launch of Instacart Meals, customers have ordered enough Pub Subs via Instacart to span the length of 758 football fields, which tells us that people appreciate the convenience and options,” Neera Chatterjee, senior product manager at Instacart, said in a prepared statement. “Instacart’s digital deli counter’s ‘Build your Own’ and Smart Cart Combo features enable online customers to build their Pub Sub with endless combinations and take advantage of Publix’s signature money-saving sub combo.”

Publix Communications Director Maria Brous added, “With the expansion of Instacart Meals, we’re excited to make it easier than ever for Publix customers to enjoy their favorite Pub Sub delivered to their homes or ready for curbside pickup in as fast as two hours.”

As part of its launch, Instacart offered free T-shirts branded “Team Pub Sub” to the first 500 purchase of delivered subs following this morning’s launch of the service. Said Brous, “We’re excited to gift our most loyal customers an exclusive piece of wearable Pub Sub pride!”

Publix has more than 1,200 stores, all in the Southeast, stretching from Virginia to Florida.