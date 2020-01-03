Retail

Tesco Shoppers Disappointed With Cashless ‘Scan As You Shop’

Shoppers are reportedly disappointed that British supermarket Tesco won’t take cash payments any longer on its “scan as you shop” system. The system lets shoppers pack as they shop and is said to be “exclusive” for the store’s Clubcard members. It reportedly makes for an easier shopping experience, the Manchester Evening News reported.

The supermarket chain has been putting a message on receipts for shoppers that says, “Scan as you shop is changing.” It notes that “the scan as you shop payment area will only be accepting card. Want to pay with cash? You can still do so by using self-service tills or main checkouts. Our colleagues will be able to help or answer any questions.”

Some shoppers believe the scan as you shop system will make the experience more challenging by going cashless. Specific customers have even claimed they would avoid going to the grocer. One shopper posted a receipt on Facebook and said, “In case anyone doesn’t know but they’re stopping taking cash at scan as you shop at Tesco, know Asda already do this anyway.”

A spokesperson for Tesco told the news outlet, “90% of our Scan As You Shop customers check-out using card payment, so to make it easier and faster for customers, the Scan As You Shop tills at most of our larger stores will take card payments only, from the 13th January.”

In separate news, reports surfaced in November that Tesco was taking on the competition by adding a subscription option to its Clubcard loyalty program. Clubcard helped Tesco beat its rivals to become the biggest supermarket group in Britain. 

At the beginning of November, the grocer announced it was rolling out Clubcard Plus. Customers will have access to 10 percent off two big shops up to £200 each and 10 percent off customers’ favorite Tesco brands at all times, among other benefits that come with the subscription for a monthly fee.

