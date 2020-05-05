Retail

Wayfair’s Q1 Sales Surge As Consumers Shop From Home

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Wayfair’s Q1 Sales Surge 20 Pct YOY

Online retail giant Wayfair saw its sales surge in the first quarter of 2020, even while its net loss grew. The increase in sales figures and online shoppers is in line with the overall eCommerce industry’s growth.

Wayfair’s total net revenue increased $385.2 million to $2.3 billion, up nearly 20 percent versus the same quarter the previous year. The company’s net loss, however, grew to $285.9 million, compared with a net loss of $200.4 million last year.

“We are making significant strides toward profitability by driving gross margin expansion, increasing marketing efficiencies and gaining leverage on operating expenses,” CEO Niraj Shah told analysts, as reported in CNBC.

The company’s increase in sales comes as shutdown orders have swept the globe. An ACI Worldwide report issued last month noted a 74 percent rise in March eCommerce sales compared to 2019. ACI said online retailers saw notable sales increases in home furnishings, up 97 percent; DIY products, which rose 136 percent; garden products, up 163 percent; and electronics, which rose 26.6 percent.

“The shift in consumer behavior – opting for online purchases – is likely to outlast the crisis,” said Debbie Guerra, executive vice president of ACI Worldwide. “The industry is well ahead of the curve in adapting payment methods and ways to combat fraud in response to the changing behaviors and expectations of consumers, which are now being expedited by the lockdown.”

Wayfair’s Shah agreed with the upbeat assessment of online sales. In particular, he said, “Home is becoming an area that customers are disproportionately investing into.”

In first-quarter earnings, which Wayfair reported today, the retailer said it delivered 9.9 million orders during the quarter, up 21 percent from the same quarter last year. “The broader market disruption has highlighted the many differentiated advantages we have built as the eCommerce leader in home over the last two decades,” Shah said.

Nonetheless, Wayfair has yet to report a profit. And its spending on advertising is up, rising to $275.76 million during the first quarter of 2020. That’s up from $243.97 million in the same period a year ago.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
5.4K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
4.1K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

3.7K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
3.3K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
2.9K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
2.8K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.5K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.4K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
2.2K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.2K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.1K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.1K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

tech startup tech startup
2.0K
Startups

Tech Startups Trade Lofty Valuations For Funding

May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic, May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic,
2.0K
Coronavirus

May Holiday Draws Out 50 Million Chinese Tourists

We accept SNAP We accept SNAP
2.0K
eCommerce

SNAP Users Shut Out Of The Digital Grocery Aisles