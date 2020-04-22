GM Shutters Struggling Car-Sharing Unit Maven

General Motors (GM) is scrapping its struggling car-sharing unit Maven, which it launched in 2016, effectively immediately.

“After critically looking at our business, the industry, and what’s going on with COVID-19, we have made the tough but necessary decision to wind down our business,” the company said in an email to Maven’s 230,000 customers, The Verge reported on Wednesday (April 21).

GM created Maven by combining previous car-sharing ventures in an effort to compete with the ZipCar sharing service. The service started in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and spread to other metro areas.

“We’ve gained extremely valuable insights from operating our own car-sharing business,” Pamela Fletcher, GM’s vice president of global innovation, said in a statement. “Our learnings and developments from Maven will go on to benefit and accelerate the growth of other areas of GM business.”

GM shuttered Maven in eight cities in 2019, which was about half of its base. The virus also played a part in the decision to close. Maven was offered most recently in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Toronto.

“We looked at Maven as a business as well as the car-sharing industry. It’s a high investment business and operational costs are high. We felt it was best to focus our business in other areas where there’s greater potential for profitability and growth,” Katlynn Downey, Maven spokesperson, told the Detroit Free Press.

She added that the 1,400 vehicles in Maven’s fleet will be sold at a dealer auction.

Maven Gig, which allowed Lyft and Uber drivers to rent cars, is also being closed, but “will likely be the part that takes the longest to finalize,” GM said.

