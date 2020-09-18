Security & Fraud

Ex-NS8 CEO Charged With Defrauding Investors With Falsified Revenue

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Ex-NS8 CEO Charged With Defrauding Investors With Falsified Revenue

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an “emergency action” against former NS8 Inc. Chief Executive Officer Adam Rogas, pursuing an asset freeze and charging him with “defrauding investors” by allegedly untruthfully claiming millions in sales, according to a Thursday (Sept. 17) statement.

NS8 Inc., which is based in Nevada, purportedly provides online retailers with fraud detection and prevention technology, according to the statement.

“As alleged in our complaint, Rogas falsely presented NS8 as a successful business by fabricating revenue figures and providing them to investors,” SEC Denver Regional Office Director Kurt L. Gottschall said in a statement. “Investors are entitled to accurate information about a company’s financial condition, and the SEC is committed to holding accountable corporate executives who deceive investors.”

Rogas allegedly changed the company’s bank statements from at least 2018 up to June of this year to indicate millions in client payments. He allegedly provided the company’s finance department with the purportedly falsified bank statements and sales numbers monthly. The department utilized the bank statements to prepare the financial statements for the company.

Rogas and NS8 allegedly gave investors and potential investors the untrue financial statements in two securities offerings at a minimum.

The SEC claims that NS8 landed roughly $123 million last year and this year, while Rogas allegedly took a minimum of $17.5 million of investor money because of his alleged deception. Its complaint charges Rogas with going against the anti-fraud parts of federal securities regulations.

“The SEC seeks injunctions, disgorgement of allegedly ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest and financial penalties,” the agency said in the statement.

The news comes after it was reported that NS8 commenced layoffs after the sudden resignation of its chief executive. Rogas resigned on Sept. 1 “with immediate effect,” per the the vice president of communications of the firm, James Holborown.

It was also previously reported that the startup’s 225-person labor force would be reduced.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need FinTech Operating System
3.3K
Digital-First Banking

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need A FinTech Operating System And Not Another Bank

Starbucks Coffee
3.3K
Loyalty & Rewards

Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program

How Businesses Evolve In An Unknown Landscape
2.7K
Innovation

A CFO’s Take On Growing Businesses In A World Full Of Unknowns

Monneo On Banking Risk, Single Digital Markets
2.7K
B2B Payments

The EU’s Single Digital Market’s Push To Streamline Payments

2.6K
Restaurant innovation

New York City Approves Restaurant Surcharge 

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Card Focus
2.3K
Apple

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Focus On Apple Card Financing Plans

Freight On Upswing Amid Retail Demand
2.1K
Delivery

Freight Spot Rates, Volumes On Upswing Amid Retail Demand – But Will It Last?

1.9K
Retail

PayPal’s Jim Magats: How The Last Six Months Has Changed The Future Of How Consumers Will Shop

1.8K
International

Retail Sales In China Improve For First Time Since January

1.7K
Digital-First Banking

The Pandemic’s Push For The FI/FinTech ‘Win-Win’

New Square Features Speed Up Payroll
1.6K
Digital Payments

Square Launches On Demand Payroll

1.6K
Subscription Commerce

Report: How The Pandemic Stirred An Appetite For Meal-Box Subscriptions

1.6K
Digital-First Banking

FIs Need To Renovate – And Relocate – The Core

1.6K
Disbursements

An Instant Disbursement Fix For Microbusinesses' Cash Flow Pains